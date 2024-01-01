No 3 Bathing Beach

Qingdao

On the eastern side of Taiping Cape in Badaguan is this cove with dedicated swim lanes, paddle boats and gentle waves. Very close to Taipingjiao Park metro station.

  Tsingtao Beer Museum

    Tsingtao Beer Museum

    2.07 MILES

    For a self-serving introduction to China’s iconic beer, head to the original and still-operating brewery. On view are old photos, preserved brewery…

  St Michael's Cathedral

    St Michael’s Cathedral

    2.81 MILES

    Up a hill off Zhongshan Lu looms this grand Gothic- and Roman-style edifice. Completed in 1934, the church spires were supposed to be clock towers, but…

  Zhongshan Park

    Zhongshan Park

    1.16 MILES

    Within central Qingdao, Zhongshan Park is a vast 69 hectares of lakes, gardens and walking paths; it's an amusement park for kids and also the venue of…

  Governor's House Museum

    Governor’s House Museum

    2.18 MILES

    This museum is one of Qingdao’s best examples of concession-era architecture – the former German governor’s residence constructed in the style of a German…

  Taiqing Palace

    Taiqing Palace

    18.3 MILES

    Accessible from either the Dahedong entrance or the Yangkou entrance, Lao Shan’s oldest and grandest temple was established by the first Song emperor…

  Beijiushui Scenic Area

    Beijiushui Scenic Area

    16.79 MILES

    This canyon area at the north end of Lao Shan is mostly flat and takes a couple of hours to traverse. The path winds alongside and across clear, blue…

  Jufeng

    Jufeng

    16.89 MILES

    Most easily reached from the Dahedong (大河东, Dàhédòng) entrance to the park, this peak – the name literally means 'Huge Peak' – is Lao Shan's highest point…

  Yangkou Scenic Area

    Yangkou Scenic Area

    20.98 MILES

    You can ascend this scenic area by foot or cable car past wind- and water-carved granite. There’s a 30m scramble in total darkness up a crevice to the top…

1. Zhanshan Temple

0.75 MILES

Within Zhongshan Park is Qingdao's largest temple, Zhanshan Temple, an active Buddhist monastery. The temple has a number of dramatic sandalwood Buddhas…

2. Huashi Lou

0.85 MILES

This granite and marble villa built in 1930 was first the home of a Russian aristocrat, and later the German governor’s hunting lodge. It is also known as…

3. No 2 Bathing Beach

0.95 MILES

Once reserved only for the likes of Mao and other state leaders, this sheltered cove just east of Badaguan has calm waters good for a swim. It's a short…

4. Taiping Hill

1.01 MILES

Rising up on the northeast side of Zhongshan Park, Taiping Hill hosts Qingdao TV Tower at its summit, connected to the base by a scenic cable car (one-way…

5. Qingdao TV Tower

1.16 MILES

This 232m-tall television tower sits atop Taiping Hill, with a revolving restaurant at the top and an observation platform for long views.

7. Qingdao Cable Car

1.28 MILES

This cable car transports visitors up the length of Taiping Hill to Qingdao TV Tower, with excellent views along the way.

8. No 1 Bathing Beach

1.56 MILES

South of the tree-lined area known as Badaguan (八大关, Bādàguān), No 1 Bathing Beach is a very popular spot, perhaps for its snack stalls and children's toy…