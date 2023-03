This granite and marble villa built in 1930 was first the home of a Russian aristocrat, and later the German governor’s hunting lodge. It is also known as the ‘Chiang Kaishek Building’, as the generalissimo secretly stayed here in 1947. While most of the rooms are closed, you can clamber up two narrow stairwells to the turret for a great view.

It's at the east end of No 2 Bathing Beach at the southern tip of Zijingguan Lu in Badaguan district.