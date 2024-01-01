Chinese Navy Museum

Qingdao

Beside the entrance to Little Qingdao lighthouse, this museum’s main attractions are the rusty submarine and destroyer anchored in the harbour, for which you need to buy the ¥100 ticket. The ¥30 ticket will get you into the complex, allowing to see all the other boats and naval equipment on show, as well as displays on Chinese naval history.

