Hainan

SANYA, CHINA - August 15: A beach restaurant awaits guests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel resort on the on the Dadonghai bay, coast of Sanya on August 15, 2010 in Hainan province, China. Sanya is the southernmost city of Hainan island, located in the Southern Chinese Sea. Sometimes referred to as the Hawaii of China because of its tropical climate, palm trees and white-sand beaches, Sanya is a booming tourism destination. (Photo by Lucas Schifres/Getty Images)

China’s largest tropical island boasts all the balmy weather, coconut palms and gold-sand beaches you could ask for. Down at Sanya it’s see-and-be-seen on the boardwalks or escape altogether at some of Asia’s top luxury resorts. Thatched huts and banana pancakes haven’t popped up anywhere yet, but there’s a hint of hipness coming from the east-coast beachside towns, and the budding surf scene is helping to spread the gospel of chill out.

  • Seven Fairy Mountain

    Seven Fairy Mountain

    Hainan

    Seven Fairy Mountain, named for its dramatic seven pinnacles, is found inside Mt Qixian Hot Springs National Forest Park. It’s a three-hour return trip to…

  • Cai Family Former Residence

    Cai Family Former Residence

    Hainan

    This sprawling, and pleasantly decaying, mansion was built in 1934 by several brothers who made their fortune in the Indonesian rubber industry. The…

  • Dongjiao Coconut Plantation

    Dongjiao Coconut Plantation

    Hainan

    This coconut farming community takes up a big chunk of Wenchang County on the northeast coast. Cool, palm-lined lanes wind through traditional villages…

  • Tonggu Ridge

    Tonggu Ridge

    Hainan

    Tonggu Ridge is famous locally for its great views up and down the coast from the top, especially of the moon-shaped beach at Yue Liang Wan’s beach. It’s…

  • Houhai Beach

    Houhai Beach

    Sanya

    A crescent-shaped sandy beach about 30km northeast of Dadonghai, Houhai Bay, which is in Tenghai village (滕海村, Ténghǎi Cūn), is the place for those…

  • Xinglong Tropical Garden

    Xinglong Tropical Garden

    Hainan

    What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…

  • Yalong Bay

    Yalong Bay

    Sanya

    Yalong Bay is the most picture-perfect of Sanya’s beaches, though jet skis and banana boats do buzz through (there are roped-off swimming areas in the…

  • Haikou Volcanic Cluster Geopark

    Haikou Volcanic Cluster Geopark

    Hainan

    While this geopark encompasses about 108 sq km of rural countryside, the main attraction here is a corny tourist park surrounding a (genuinely cool)…

China now boasts the world's largest high-speed rail network, with more than 22,000km of track © Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Beaches

China's most epic high-speed rail journeys

Aug 24, 2017 • 7 min read

