Cai Family Former Residence

This sprawling, and pleasantly decaying, mansion was built in 1934 by several brothers who made their fortune in the Indonesian rubber industry. The building was abandoned in 1937 after the Japanese invaded Hainan, and later became a guerrilla outpost for resistance fighters. In 2006 it was declared a heritage site and these days you can wander around inside for a look if the caretaker is about.

It’s about 8.5km from downtown. Bus 13 (¥2, regular departures) will drop you off on the main road (ask for the stop for 莫村 Mò Cūn). From there walk west along the road, staying left at the junction, and continuing for around 3km through green fields and collections of handsome old and new houses. Alternatively, make an afternoon bike ride out of it: head west out of Bo'ao and when the road ends at a junction turn left (south) and cross two long bridges. After crossing the second bridge, head right at the English sign, near where the bus drops off. A sānlúnchē (三轮车, pedicab) will cost around ¥60 for the return trip.