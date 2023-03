The highlight of this modern Buddhist temple complex, 3km west of the town centre, is the enormous statue of the many-armed and many-headed Guanyin, the towering pagoda, and the views over the delta. After getting the bus out, you can easily walk back to town along the quieter paths that run north of the main road, taking in some of the villages along the way.

There are ticket offices, but at quiet times, particularly early in the morning, you might be able to access the temple for free.