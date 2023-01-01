Haikou Volcanic Cluster Geopark

While this geopark encompasses about 108 sq km of rural countryside, the main attraction here is a corny tourist park surrounding a (genuinely cool) extinct volcano cone. Make haste past the snack stands and gift kiosks to descend the stairs winding down into the lushly vegetated crater, which feels more like a cave. Then climb back up for luscious views of the countryside all the way to the sea.

The geopark entrance is about 18km southwest of Haikou. A taxi to the park costs ¥60. From here, it's an easy walk to nearby Meishe Village.