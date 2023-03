Photogenic Mei She was built out of the rough grey volcanic stone so prevalent in this part of Hainan. Wander the quiet back alleys and gawp at the castle-like, five-storey gun tower in the town centre. It was built in the early 20th century to protect the village from bandits. The village is a 20-minute walk from the Haikou Volcanic Cluster Geopark entrance.

There is a network of small roads that run from Mei She to other villages, making this an ideal area for cycling.