Five Officials Memorial Temple

Hainan wasn't always a desirable holiday destination. In earlier times it was considered a remote part of the Chinese empire and used as a place of banishment for disgraced court officials. This Ming temple is dedicated to five such officials. Famous Song dynasty poet Su Dongpo, banished to Hainan for his 'radical' writing and beliefs, is commemorated here as well. The temple is about 2km southeast of Haikou Park, a short walk from the east bus station.