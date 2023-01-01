Houhai Beach

A crescent-shaped sandy beach about 30km northeast of Dadonghai, Houhai Bay, which is in Tenghai village (滕海村, Ténghǎi Cūn), is the place for those looking to get away from the crowds. Be prepared though: the entrance to Tenghai is also the gateway to Wuzhizhen Island, one of Sanya's major tourist spots, and is extremely busy with cars and coaches parking up for the ferry. Once you're through the crowds, however, Houhai is the most low-key of the Sanya area beaches and a popular place for beginner surfers.

The village is fast developing and the pick of the hotels, including Jile Hotel, line the beach. There are also plenty of small restaurants and fruit stands around.