Xinglong Tropical Garden

What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of paths. Derelict hotels and cafes hidden in the rainforest indicate this was once intended as a major tourist spot, but nowadays you'll have it largely to yourself. In spring, the gardens are full of colourful tropical flowers.

You can roam around the gardens independently – there are basic maps dotted around – but be careful not to get lost. There's nowhere to eat or drink here so bring your own supplies. From Xinglong bus station, negotiate a taxi or tuk-tuk to take you to the gardens and then wait for your return.