If you like your ocean slate-blue and reckless (and largely resort free), Ri Yue Bay is for you. Colour is provided by local surfers rather than the usual flotilla of inflatable children’s toys. The beachside restaurant (10am to midnight) run by the friendly people at Jalenboo Surf Club is a good place to hang out.
Ri Yue Bay
Hainan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.86 MILES
What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…
4.54 MILES
With its blue water, golden sand and shady coconut trees, it's no surprise that several large resorts have staked their claim to Shimei Bay. Still, if you…
Nearby Hainan attractions
4.54 MILES
With its blue water, golden sand and shady coconut trees, it's no surprise that several large resorts have staked their claim to Shimei Bay. Still, if you…
4.86 MILES
What sounds like another of Hainan’s many tourist traps is actually a surprising retreat: a huge area of lightly tended tropical gardens with a network of…