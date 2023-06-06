Chongqing City

The most important city in western China and the economic engine of the upper Yangzi, Chongqing City (重庆; Chóngqìng) is a massive and enthralling urban sprawl. Chongqing makes up for a lack of top-notch sights with fantastic food and charismatic geography: its combination of steep hills at the confluence of the Yangzi and Jialing Rivers is a prelude to the even more dramatic scenery of the Three Gorges downstream.

  • Ciqikou Ancient Town

    Ciqikou Ancient Town

    Chongqing City

    The opportunity to snatch a glimpse of old Chongqing makes it worth riding some 45 minutes out to Shapingba district, on the Jialing River west of the…

  • Huguang Guild Hall

    Huguang Guild Hall

    Chongqing City

    You could spend several hours poking around the beautifully restored buildings in this gorgeous museum complex, which once served as a community…

  • Chongqing Ancient City Gates

    Chongqing Ancient City Gates

    Chongqing City

    Sadly, only fragments remain of Chongqing’s once-magnificent Ming dynasty city wall, which stretched 8km around the Jiefangbei peninsula and was more than…

  • Luohan Temple

    Luohan Temple

    Chongqing City

    Built around 1000 years ago, this still-active temple is now sandwiched between skyscrapers. A notable feature is the corridor flanked by intricate rock…

  • Hongya Cave

    Hongya Cave

    Chongqing City

    Not a cave, but a Disney-esque recreation of the old stilt houses that once lined Chongqing's riverfronts, this 11-storey shopping, dining and…

  • Liberation Monument

    Liberation Monument

    Chongqing City

    This clock tower monument at the heart of Chongqing commemorates China's victory over Japan in WWII. The surrounding pedestrian streets are now home to…

  • Three Gorges Museum

    Three Gorges Museum

    Chongqing City

    This sleek museum showcases the history of settlement in the Chongqing region. There's the inevitable exhibition on the Three Gorges, including a model of…

  • Pipa Mountain Park

    Pipa Mountain Park

    Chongqing City

    For views of the city skyline, climb 345m Pipa Mountain Park, the highest point on the Chongqing peninsula. During the day, residents bring their…

Articles

Latest stories from Chongqing City

Chongqing Zhongshuge Bookstore in Chongqing City.

Books

Step inside a real-life Escher piece at this amazing bookstore in China

Jun 11, 2019 • 2 min read

