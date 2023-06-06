Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
The most important city in western China and the economic engine of the upper Yangzi, Chongqing City (重庆; Chóngqìng) is a massive and enthralling urban sprawl. Chongqing makes up for a lack of top-notch sights with fantastic food and charismatic geography: its combination of steep hills at the confluence of the Yangzi and Jialing Rivers is a prelude to the even more dramatic scenery of the Three Gorges downstream.
Chongqing City
The opportunity to snatch a glimpse of old Chongqing makes it worth riding some 45 minutes out to Shapingba district, on the Jialing River west of the…
Chongqing City
You could spend several hours poking around the beautifully restored buildings in this gorgeous museum complex, which once served as a community…
Chongqing City
Sadly, only fragments remain of Chongqing’s once-magnificent Ming dynasty city wall, which stretched 8km around the Jiefangbei peninsula and was more than…
Chongqing City
Built around 1000 years ago, this still-active temple is now sandwiched between skyscrapers. A notable feature is the corridor flanked by intricate rock…
Chongqing City
Not a cave, but a Disney-esque recreation of the old stilt houses that once lined Chongqing's riverfronts, this 11-storey shopping, dining and…
Chongqing City
This clock tower monument at the heart of Chongqing commemorates China's victory over Japan in WWII. The surrounding pedestrian streets are now home to…
Chongqing City
This sleek museum showcases the history of settlement in the Chongqing region. There's the inevitable exhibition on the Three Gorges, including a model of…
Chongqing City
For views of the city skyline, climb 345m Pipa Mountain Park, the highest point on the Chongqing peninsula. During the day, residents bring their…
BooksStep inside a real-life Escher piece at this amazing bookstore in China
Jun 11, 2019 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Chongqing City with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
China $34.99
Pocket Beijing $14.99
Pocket Shanghai $14.99
in partnership with getyourguide