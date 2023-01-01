Chongqing Ancient City Gates

Sadly, only fragments remain of Chongqing’s once-magnificent Ming dynasty city wall, which stretched 8km around the Jiefangbei peninsula and was more than 30m tall in places. Of the 17 gates that punctuated the wall before demolition began in 1927, two are still standing. The renovated Dōngshuǐ Mén is plumb beneath the Donshuimen Bridge along the pleasant Dongshuimen Old Street. Larger and partly restored is Tōngyuán Mén, a short walk from Qixinggang metro station.