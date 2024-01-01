This clock tower monument at the heart of Chongqing commemorates China's victory over Japan in WWII. The surrounding pedestrian streets are now home to the city's most luxurious shopping, with international clothing and watch brands aplenty, and outposts of global chains like Starbucks filling the surrounding malls.
Liberation Monument
Chongqing City
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.6 MILES
You could spend several hours poking around the beautifully restored buildings in this gorgeous museum complex, which once served as a community…
7.85 MILES
The opportunity to snatch a glimpse of old Chongqing makes it worth riding some 45 minutes out to Shapingba district, on the Jialing River west of the…
0.35 MILES
Built around 1000 years ago, this still-active temple is now sandwiched between skyscrapers. A notable feature is the corridor flanked by intricate rock…
0.4 MILES
Not a cave, but a Disney-esque recreation of the old stilt houses that once lined Chongqing's riverfronts, this 11-storey shopping, dining and…
1.62 MILES
This sleek museum showcases the history of settlement in the Chongqing region. There's the inevitable exhibition on the Three Gorges, including a model of…
1.27 MILES
For views of the city skyline, climb 345m Pipa Mountain Park, the highest point on the Chongqing peninsula. During the day, residents bring their…
0.65 MILES
The renovated former city gate (directly beneath the bridge) is now part of Dongshuimen Old Street, which includes the Huguang Merchant Hall, as well as a…
7.73 MILES
One of the last remaining of Ciqikou's five temples (another now serves as a primary school). The magnificent main building dates back 1000 years to the…
