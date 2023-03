Not a cave, but a Disney-esque recreation of the old stilt houses that once lined Chongqing's riverfronts, this 11-storey shopping, dining and entertainment complex anchors the city's tourism scene. Here, you can get a foot massage, buy a jade bracelet, eat a dinner of spicy skewers and down a beer or cup of tea or coffee, all in one place. It's cheesy good fun and at night, the lit-up complex is fairly spectacular.