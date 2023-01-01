Huguang Guild Hall

You could spend several hours poking around the beautifully restored buildings in this gorgeous museum complex, which once served as a community headquarters for immigrants from the Hu (Hunan and Hubei) and Guang (Guangdong and Guangxi) provinces, who arrived in Chongqing several hundred years ago. There are rooms filled with artwork and furniture, a temple, a teahouse and several stages for Chinese opera performances (held daily at 3.30pm).

At the time of research, neighbourhood construction meant that access to the Hall from central (upper) Chongqing was very hard to locate (the hall is under the bridge). If construction is ongoing, keep asking the way – or take a taxi.