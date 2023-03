Built around 1000 years ago, this still-active temple is now sandwiched between skyscrapers. A notable feature is the corridor flanked by intricate rock carvings found just after you enter the complex, but the main attraction here is Arhat Hall (罗汉堂, Luóhàn Táng), off to your right just after the corridor. It contains 500 terracotta arhats (a Buddhist term for those who have achieved enlightenment and who pass to nirvana at death).