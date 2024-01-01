Three Gorges Museum

Chongqing City

This sleek museum showcases the history of settlement in the Chongqing region. There's the inevitable exhibition on the Three Gorges, including a model of the dam, as well as clothing and artwork relating to southwest China’s minority groups. Some exhibits have better English captions than others.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Huguang Guild Hall

    Huguang Guild Hall

    2.19 MILES

    You could spend several hours poking around the beautifully restored buildings in this gorgeous museum complex, which once served as a community…

  • Ciqikou Ancient Town

    Ciqikou Ancient Town

    6.23 MILES

    The opportunity to snatch a glimpse of old Chongqing makes it worth riding some 45 minutes out to Shapingba district, on the Jialing River west of the…

  • Luohan Temple

    Luohan Temple

    1.87 MILES

    Built around 1000 years ago, this still-active temple is now sandwiched between skyscrapers. A notable feature is the corridor flanked by intricate rock…

  • Hongya Cave

    Hongya Cave

    1.77 MILES

    Not a cave, but a Disney-esque recreation of the old stilt houses that once lined Chongqing's riverfronts, this 11-storey shopping, dining and…

  • Liberation Monument

    Liberation Monument

    1.62 MILES

    This clock tower monument at the heart of Chongqing commemorates China's victory over Japan in WWII. The surrounding pedestrian streets are now home to…

  • Pipa Mountain Park

    Pipa Mountain Park

    0.68 MILES

    For views of the city skyline, climb 345m Pipa Mountain Park, the highest point on the Chongqing peninsula. During the day, residents bring their…

  • Dōngshuǐ Mén

    Dōngshuǐ Mén

    2.24 MILES

    The renovated former city gate (directly beneath the bridge) is now part of Dongshuimen Old Street, which includes the Huguang Merchant Hall, as well as a…

  • Bǎolún Sì

    Bǎolún Sì

    6.11 MILES

    One of the last remaining of Ciqikou's five temples (another now serves as a primary school). The magnificent main building dates back 1000 years to the…

