Pete Seaward
The Great Ocean Road (B100) is one of Australia’s most famous touring routes. It takes travellers past world-class surfing breaks, through pockets of rainforest and calm seaside towns, and under koala-filled tree canopies. It shows off sheer limestone cliffs, dairy farms and heathland, and gets you up close and personal with the crashing waves of the Southern Ocean.
Great Ocean Road
The most iconic sight and enduring image for most visitors to the Great Ocean Road, the Twelve Apostles provide a fitting climax to the journey. Jutting…
Great Ocean Road
The oldest surviving lighthouse in mainland Australia, Cape Otway Lightstation was built in 1848 without mortar by more than 40 stonemasons. There are…
Great Ocean Road
Scale the 136 steps to the top of the beautiful 'White Queen' lighthouse for sensational 360-degree views. Built in 1891, the 34m-high lighthouse is still…
Timboon Railway Shed Distillery
Great Ocean Road
One of the main reasons to stop at TImboon is this historic railway shed that's been converted into a vibrant whisky distillery and cafe. Inspired by…
Great Ocean Road
Opened to the public in 1940, this limestone cave with surreal, gleaming calcite formations remains one of Australia's finest show caves. It can only be…
Australian National Surfing Museum
Great Ocean Road
The perfect starting point for those embarking on a surfing safari is this superbly curated museum that pays homage to Australian surfing. Here you'll see…
Tower Hill Natural History Centre
Great Ocean Road
Managed by the Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Cooperative, this centre runs daily bushwalks led by Indigenous guides that include boomerang throwing and bush…
Great Ocean Road
Past Peterborough (12km west of Port Campbell), the lesser-visited Bay of Martyrs and Bay of Islands have spectacular lookout points from which to see…
