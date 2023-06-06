Great Ocean Road

Twelve Apostles limestone stacks along rugged coastline.

The Great Ocean Road (B100) is one of Australia’s most famous touring routes. It takes travellers past world-class surfing breaks, through pockets of rainforest and calm seaside towns, and under koala-filled tree canopies. It shows off sheer limestone cliffs, dairy farms and heathland, and gets you up close and personal with the crashing waves of the Southern Ocean.

  In this photo taken on March 24, 2015, waves crash into the base of natural limestone structures known as the Twelve Apostles off the shore of the Port Campbell National Park, by the Great Ocean road in Victoria. The close proximity of the collection of limestone stacks to one another has made the site a popular tourist attraction.

    Twelve Apostles

    Great Ocean Road

    The most iconic sight and enduring image for most visitors to the Great Ocean Road, the Twelve Apostles provide a fitting climax to the journey. Jutting…

  Cape Otway Lighthouse - Winter Sunset

    Cape Otway Lightstation

    Great Ocean Road

    The oldest surviving lighthouse in mainland Australia, Cape Otway Lightstation was built in 1848 without mortar by more than 40 stonemasons. There are…

  People taking guided tour of the lighthouse.

    Split Point Lighthouse

    Great Ocean Road

    Scale the 136 steps to the top of the beautiful 'White Queen' lighthouse for sensational 360-degree views. Built in 1891, the 34m-high lighthouse is still…

  Timboon Railway Shed Distillery

    Timboon Railway Shed Distillery

    Great Ocean Road

    One of the main reasons to stop at TImboon is this historic railway shed that's been converted into a vibrant whisky distillery and cafe. Inspired by…

  Princess Margaret Rose Cave

    Princess Margaret Rose Cave

    Great Ocean Road

    Opened to the public in 1940, this limestone cave with surreal, gleaming calcite formations remains one of Australia's finest show caves. It can only be…

  Australian National Surfing Museum

    Australian National Surfing Museum

    Great Ocean Road

    The perfect starting point for those embarking on a surfing safari is this superbly curated museum that pays homage to Australian surfing. Here you'll see…

  Tower Hill Natural History Centre

    Tower Hill Natural History Centre

    Great Ocean Road

    Managed by the Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Cooperative, this centre runs daily bushwalks led by Indigenous guides that include boomerang throwing and bush…

  Bay of Islands Coastal Park

    Bay of Islands Coastal Park

    Great Ocean Road

    Past Peterborough (12km west of Port Campbell), the lesser-visited Bay of Martyrs and Bay of Islands have spectacular lookout points from which to see…

