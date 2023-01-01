Tower Hill Natural History Centre

Top choice in Great Ocean Road

Managed by the Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Cooperative, this centre runs daily bushwalks led by Indigenous guides that include boomerang throwing and bush-tucker demonstrations. With 24 hours' notice, spotlighting (wildlife watching by torchlight; 8pm, adult/child/family $28.95/14/65) is available too. The centre is housed within a UFO-like 1962 building designed by renowned Australian architect Robin Boyd. It also sells Aboriginal handicrafts, artwork and accessories.

