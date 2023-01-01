Tower Hill Natural History Centre

Managed by the Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Cooperative, this centre runs daily bushwalks led by Indigenous guides that include boomerang throwing and bush-tucker demonstrations. With 24 hours' notice, spotlighting (wildlife watching by torchlight; 8pm, adult/child/family $28.95/14/65) is available too. The centre is housed within a UFO-like 1962 building designed by renowned Australian architect Robin Boyd. It also sells Aboriginal handicrafts, artwork and accessories.