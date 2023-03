Just outside Port Fairy is this family-run biodynamic winery that does free tastings in its tin shed, with a glass atrium so you can enjoy the views. There are tasty tapas dishes too, such as locally smoked eel or gin-cured ocean trout, as well as regional cheeses, charcuterie and locally distilled gins, single malts and vermouths. Grab a Cuban cigar to round things out.

Its claim to fame is that it's the only winery directly on the Great Ocean Road.