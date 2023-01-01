Housed in the old bluestone courthouse (complete with mannequins acting out a courtroom scene), this museum has shipping relics and old photos.
By appointment you can visit the nearby Mott's Cottage – one of the oldest buildings in town (c 1843).
Port Fairy
