Where the Moyne River meets the ocean, Griffiths Island is home to a protected short-tailed shearwater (mutton-bird) colony; they descend on the town each October and stay until April (dusk is the best time to visit) before commencing their extraordinary 15,000km northern migration to Alaska. The 3km circuit makes for a lovely one-hour walk, passing the lighthouse (c 1859) and some swimming spots along the way.