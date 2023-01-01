Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village

The world-class Flagstaff Hill precinct is of equal interest for its shipwreck museum, heritage-listed lighthouses and garrison as for its reproduction of an 1870s port town. It also has the nightly Tales of the Shipwreck Coast (adult/child/family $31/17/79), an engaging 70-minute sound-and-light show telling the story of the Loch Ard’s plunge. The village has ye olde shoppes such as blacksmiths, candle makers and shipbuilders. If you're lucky the Maremma dogs will be around for you to meet.