Timboon Railway Shed Distillery

One of the main reasons to stop at TImboon is this historic railway shed that's been converted into a vibrant whisky distillery and cafe. Inspired by Timboon's illegal 19th-century whisky trade, it produces three award-winning single malts on-site. Watch the distillery process, sample single malts (tastings $10) and flavoured liquors, and nab some keepsakes. The restaurant's big on local produce and does sharing plates to enjoy on its deck.

For those really into their whisky, check the Facebook page for monthly events held in the distillery's 'bond store', which for $62 include a walk and talk with the distiller, whisky tastings and a produce platter.

For cyclists, it's conveniently located on the Camperdown–Timboon Rail Trail.