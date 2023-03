Nestled among the rolling hills of dairy farms is this microbrewery specialising in German-style beers. Grab a tasting paddle ($10 for five samples, including a session IPA and an Aussie pale ale) or a pint to enjoy on its terrace. If you can't make it here to its production site, don't despair: it has a taproom in Port Campbell.

It also sells bratwurst packs ($18; feeds four) to cook on the barbie. In winter, call ahead to check it's open.