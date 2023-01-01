Port Campbell Visitor Centre

As well as invaluable tourist info and a fascinating display of items salvaged from historic shipwrecks (including the Loch Ard and the Fiji), this visitor centre offers a heap of activities. They very generously hire out free binoculars (for those visiting the penguins at the Twelve Apostles or doing some whale watching), a massive Newtonian reflector telescope for stargazing, as well as cameras, GPS gadgets and even an anemometer to measure wind speeds.

It also has discounted tickets for various sights and activities in the region.