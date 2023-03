Close to the Twelve Apostles, Loch Ard Gorge is where the Shipwreck Coast’s most famous and haunting tale unfolded when two young survivors of the wrecked iron clipper Loch Ard made it to shore. There are several walks in the area, the most popular being the path down to the picturesque beach and cave where the pair took shelter. Further trails from here lead to scenic viewpoints, a cemetery, a blowhole and another rugged beach.