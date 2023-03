On the outskirts of Warrnambool – 12km east, in the dairy township of Allansford – is the slightly tacky Cheese World. It's run by the Warrnambool Cheese & Butter factory, whose processing plant across the road has been in business since 1888. Here you can sample cheeses and fudge, visit the (surprisingly worthwhile) dairy-farm museum and get one of the famous creamy milkshakes at the cafe.

The cellar door stocks a good selection of local produce, including craft beers, wines and a single malt.