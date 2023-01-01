Warrnambool Art Gallery

One of Australia's oldest art galleries (established 1886), WAG has a stellar collection of works by prominent Australian painters. Its most famous piece is Eugene von Guérard's landscape Tower Hill, which is so detailed that it was used by botanists as a historical record when regenerating the Tower Hill area. There are contemporary pieces too, and several exhibitions run concurrently.

The popular Warrnibald show, held late July to mid-September, showcases portraits of local identities and their stories. The gallery's gift shop is worth a browse for its excellent books, contemporary knick-knacks and prints of works from its collection.