Australian National Surfing Museum

The perfect starting point for those embarking on a surfing safari is this superbly curated museum that pays homage to Australian surfing. Here you'll see Simon Anderson's ground-breaking 1981 thruster, Mark Richard's retro airbrushed board-art collection and, most notably, Australia's Surfing Hall of Fame. It's full of great memorabilia (including Duke Kahanamoku's wooden longboard), videos and displays on surf culture from the 1960s to the '80s. Its themed shows throughout the year are always quality too.