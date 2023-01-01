Largely a secret even to locals is this historic 19th-century paper mill, overlooking a scenic stretch of the Barwon River, that's recently been converted into an arts precinct. It's definitely a work in progress, but a number of artists have set up studios and galleries, and there's a cafe and a winery. Due to lack of marketing, the complex falls short of its potential; however, it's worth stopping by for a wander, and heading down to the nearby Buckley Falls.

In WWII the site was occupied by the military, who used it to build and test sea mines. The 2 Worlds Festival (www.2worldsfestival.org.au), showcasing local indie, rock and electronic acts, is held here each October.