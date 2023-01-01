Geelong's sparkling revamped waterfront precinct is a great place to stroll, with plenty of restaurants set on scenic piers, plus historical landmarks, a 19th-century carousel, sculptures, grand homes, swimming areas, playgrounds and grassy sections ideal for picnics. In summer you can cool off at popular Eastern Beach, with a 1930s art deco bathing pavilion complete with diving boards, sunbathing area and toddler pool. Jan Mitchell's 100-plus painted Baywalk Bollards are scattered the length of the waterfront.

Pick up a Baywalk Bollards brochure from the information kiosk so you can more formally acquaint yourself with the famous painted bollards that give the waterfront its unique character. The newest one is a tribute to Mitchell, who died in 2008.