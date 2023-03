With over 6000 works in its collection, this long-established gallery features celebrated Australian paintings such as Eugene von Guérard’s View of Geelong and Frederick McCubbin’s A Bush Burial. It also exhibits contemporary works and has free drop-in tours on weekends (from 11am to 1pm, plus 2pm to 4pm on Sunday).

Its themed shows (both free and ticketed) are always worth visiting. Recent exhibition subjects include Fred Williams, the Archibald Prize and Sidney Nolan.