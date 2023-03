The ugly old cement factory that sits atop Herne Hill has been beautified courtesy of three giant murals painted by Geelong-born street artist Rone. The murals depict three local identities who represent the past, the future and the Wathaurung – the traditional Aboriginal custodians of the land.

Access is via Hyland St, where a path leads to the entrance point; if the gate's locked, there's a hole in the fence you can scramble through.