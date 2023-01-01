Narana Aboriginal Cultural Centre

The Wathaurung people – the original inhabitants and traditional custodians of Geelong – called the area Jillong, and this precinct on its outskirts offers a fascinating insight into their culture. There's a range of things going on: a gallery featuring Victoria's largest collection of Aboriginal art; a fusion cafe that offers contemporary dishes using Indigenous ingredients; didgeridoo performances (or play one yourself); a boomerang-throwing gallery; and a native garden (admission by donation) that features emus, wallabies and kangaroos. Call ahead for daily tours.

There's also a hands-on display of traditional artefacts, and a gift shop that sells Indigenous books, music and beauty products. The centre is a 15-minute drive from the city on the road to Torquay.