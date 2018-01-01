8-Day Spain Tour: Northern Spain and Galicia from Madrid

1st Day (Wed.) MADRID – ZARAGOZA – SAN SEBASTIANDeparting from central Madrid towards Zaragoza. Free time in Zaragoza. Head towards San Sebastian to enjoy a panoramic city tour of this marvelous city. Accommodation.2nd Day (Thu.) SAN SEBASTIAN – BILBAO – CASTRO URDIALES – SANTANDERBreakfast. En route to Bilbao stop at Mount Igueldo, where the views from the top are simply incredible. Outside view of The Guggenheim Museum and visit the old fishing village “Castro Urdiales”. Free time in Bilbao. Departure to Santander, free time and accommodation. 3rd Day (Fri.) SANTANDER – SANTILLANA – COVADONGA – OVIEDOBreakfast. Morning in Santillana, one of the most important artistic towns of Spain. Stop at Covadonga, where you will have free time to visit the Sanctuary and the Grotto. Departure towards Oviedo in the afternoon and free time in the city. Accommodation. 4th Day (Sat.) OVIEDO – LUGO – A CORUÑABreakfast. Depart Oviedo westward towards Galicia until Lugo. Free time in this city. Leave for La Coruña and enjoy a panoramic drive through its main avenues to admire the glass house galleries of Galician architecture. Brief stop for pictures at the wonder monument of Torre de Hercules, which dates back from the roman period. Free afternoon in which you have the possibility to join an optional tour to the Rias Altas. Accommodation. 5th Day (Sun.) LA CORUÑA – SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELABreakfast. Departure towards Santiago de Compostela, one of the most important sites for Christian Pilgrimates in Spain as it is the end of the Camino de Santiago, built during the Roman Empire and World Heritage remain. City tour with entrance fee to the Cathedral and visit to the Obradoiro. Free afternoon to explore this university city. Accommodation. 6th Day (Mon.) SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA – RIAS BAJAS – LA TOJA – VIGOBreakfast. Today we will visit the Rias Baixas (Spanish Fjords). Afterwards we’ll take on a scenic drive towards the well-known La Toja Island. Free time in there. Afterwards we will head to Ria de Arosa passing by Pontevedra to arrive in Vigo. Accommodation. 7th Day (Tue.) VIGO – VIANA DO CASTELO – BRAGA – PORTOBreakfast. Departure towards Viana do Castelo (Portugal). Free time in the city and departure to Braga for a short stop. Departure to Porto. Accommodation. 8th Day (Wed.) PORTO – SALAMANCA – MADRIDBreakfast. Panoramic sightseeing tour of Porto, World Heritage City, in which we will admire the Cathedral, the Stock Exchange building and Santa Clara church. Departure towards Salamanca, where we will make a short stop. Free time in this university city (World Heritage) of great architecture and artistic value. Continue to Madrid.