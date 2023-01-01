Korsør Isbådsmuseet

In the era of harsh winters, before the construction of the Great Belt bridges, ice-breakers were often needed to cut through floes blocking the Store Bælt strait between Funen and Zealand. In the early days, hand-rowed boats would push through, equipped with big saws to cut the ice. One such boat is the centrepiece of this one-room museum, which also shows a wealth of photos. Even more interesting, however, are the bridge views as you drive west towards the museum.