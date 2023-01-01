Nyborg Slot

The castle in the heart of Nyborg town was an important royal palace from the 13th century up until 1560, and it was here that Denmark's first constitution was signed in 1282. Though only a part of the structure survives, the castle is fairly impressive seen from certain angles, and houses banqueting halls and a museum. It's photogenically set behind earthwork bastions and a partial moat amid a loop of pretty medieval buildings.

A massive, 280-million-kroner plan is afoot to 'reconstruct' the east wing and access bridge, with a design that will both set off and contrast with the existing brick edifice. The archaeological preamble to the reconstruction has already been completed.

There's a busy calendar of activities, including costumed characters meeting in the Great Hall on Wednesdays in July and August.