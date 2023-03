One of the town's oldest and most crooked wooden-framed shop-houses now doubles as a cute little museum celebrating Kerteminde through the ages.

Walk through evocations of the old jail, various workshops, the old cinema room and schoolhouse, and peruse photos from sepia-antique street scenes to portraits of the big new port complex at Munkebo. The ground floor doubles as a simple cafe spilling out into a lovely oasis of garden behind. Laundry cellar underneath.