Johannes Larsen Museet

Set around a charming hilltop garden, the centrepiece of this calming museum is the former home of Johannes Larsen, painter of vivid, naturalistic wildlife canvases and provincial Danish scenes. There's also a collection by some 50 other artists from the Fyn school, along with impressive temporary exhibitions that change around three times annually. Don't miss peeping into the artist's studio with attached greenhouse where Larsen's wife and fellow artist, Alhed, captured lush blooms.

Beside the studio, with views down across the beach, the museum's appealing cafe (open 11am to 4pm) serves light lunches till 1.30pm as well as filter coffee and home-baked cakes. There's a photogenic windmill across the street.