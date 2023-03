The reception area acts as a small but informative museum explaining how the ring fort Trelleborg was built, occupied and abandoned. Displays include fragments of spearheads, axes, arrowheads and shield bosses belonging to Viking soldiers at the fort as well as everyday items from the era (pottery, bronze jewellery, locks and keys, combs and loom weights). There are also two skeletons from the graveyard.

If the museum is closed, it's still possible to reach the fortress site.