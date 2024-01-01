Stroll Sorø Akademi's western gardens to find a tricorn-hatted bronze figure whose plinth rises above two toga-sporting thespian nymphs. The statue portrays the great Dano-Norwegian humanist playwright Ludvig Holberg (1684–1754) whose massive financial bequest of 1750 (re)established the Sorø Akademi in its classical form.
Ludvig Holberg Statue
Zealand
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.7 MILES
Five original Viking ships, discovered at the bottom of Roskilde Fjord, are displayed in the main hall of this must-see museum. A short walk away, the…
25.36 MILES
The crème de la crème of Danish cathedrals, this twin-spired giant was started by Bishop Absalon in 1170, but has been rebuilt and tweaked so many times…
24.91 MILES
Within a startling architectural statement of a building, this spirit-lifting, highly interactive museum delivers a multisensory, experiential and often…
21.72 MILES
Some 18km long and incorporating a suspension bridge that's arguably as elegant as the Golden Gate, the Storebælt link is a remarkable piece of…
15.44 MILES
This new centre provides access to the world's richest Viking gold-find site, at what was an important ritual centre a millennium ago. Of course the…
9.27 MILES
Justifying a visit to otherwise forgettable Ringsted, this huge church is packed with fascinating features, which the remarkably knowledgeable caretaker…
0.16 MILES
Interring several Danish royals, this church within the Sorø Akademi grounds has a simple, harmonious interior brightened by medieval frescoes and…
11.59 MILES
One of Zealand's most important Viking Age sites, this large ring fortress dates to AD 980. It is essentially a perfectly circular raised earthwork, 300m…
Nearby Zealand attractions
0.09 MILES
Immediately west of Klosterporten, Ridehuset is one of the Sorø Akademi site's original buildings, first erected by Christian IV to stable the horses and…
0.12 MILES
The town's historical and academic soul is shaded with tall oaks and throws together buildings old and new, pretty and banal, though it's nowhere near as…
0.12 MILES
Klosterporten is said to be the oldest still-inhabited gatehouse in Denmark. Once the portal to the Sorø monastery and now the northern entrance to Sorø…
0.16 MILES
Interring several Danish royals, this church within the Sorø Akademi grounds has a simple, harmonious interior brightened by medieval frescoes and…
0.21 MILES
Flaunting an award-winning extension by Copenhagen-based architects Lundgaard & Tranberg, Sorø Kunstmuseum has regularly changing exhibitions of art both…
0.25 MILES
Housed in a handsome half-timbered former inn dating from 1625, Sorø Museum showcases an eclectic booty of regional artefacts, including ancient pottery…
9.27 MILES
Justifying a visit to otherwise forgettable Ringsted, this huge church is packed with fascinating features, which the remarkably knowledgeable caretaker…
10.9 MILES
If you've been to Hell (Norway), Bum (Azerbaijan) and Silly (Belgium), why not get more positive and take a town-sign selfie with your beloved at Løve, in…