Ludvig Holberg Statue

Zealand

Stroll Sorø Akademi's western gardens to find a tricorn-hatted bronze figure whose plinth rises above two toga-sporting thespian nymphs. The statue portrays the great Dano-Norwegian humanist playwright Ludvig Holberg (1684–1754) whose massive financial bequest of 1750 (re)established the Sorø Akademi in its classical form.

1. Ridehuset

0.09 MILES

Immediately west of Klosterporten, Ridehuset is one of the Sorø Akademi site's original buildings, first erected by Christian IV to stable the horses and…

2. Sorø Akademi

0.12 MILES

The town's historical and academic soul is shaded with tall oaks and throws together buildings old and new, pretty and banal, though it's nowhere near as…

3. Klosterporten

0.12 MILES

Klosterporten is said to be the oldest still-inhabited gatehouse in Denmark. Once the portal to the Sorø monastery and now the northern entrance to Sorø…

4. Sorø Kirke

0.16 MILES

Interring several Danish royals, this church within the Sorø Akademi grounds has a simple, harmonious interior brightened by medieval frescoes and…

5. Sorø Kunstmuseum

0.21 MILES

Flaunting an award-winning extension by Copenhagen-based architects Lundgaard & Tranberg, Sorø Kunstmuseum has regularly changing exhibitions of art both…

6. Sorø Museum

0.25 MILES

Housed in a handsome half-timbered former inn dating from 1625, Sorø Museum showcases an eclectic booty of regional artefacts, including ancient pottery…

7. Sankt Bendts Kirke

9.27 MILES

Justifying a visit to otherwise forgettable Ringsted, this huge church is packed with fascinating features, which the remarkably knowledgeable caretaker…

8. Løve Mølle

10.9 MILES

If you've been to Hell (Norway), Bum (Azerbaijan) and Silly (Belgium), why not get more positive and take a town-sign selfie with your beloved at Løve, in…