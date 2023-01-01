Housed in a handsome half-timbered former inn dating from 1625, Sorø Museum showcases an eclectic booty of regional artefacts, including ancient pottery and the partial reconstruction of a 5500-year-old Bornholm longhouse. Several rooms are adorned with period furnishings, including the fetching living room of an aristocrat and the personal belongings of the 19th-century poet BS Ingemann, who taught at Sorø Akademi.

There are two historical leaflets in English but the rest of the signage is in Danish.