At low tide, tractors haul buses 11km from VadehavsCentret, driving over the mudflats to deliver visitors to the small outlying island of Mandø. This peaceful place (8 sq km; population approximately 35) is a microcosm of the national park. Hire a bike to get the full experience, and set off on the 10km trail around the flat island to discover oyster banks, dikes, birdlife, sunbaking seals and cosy inns.

There are overnighting opportunities, including camping and B&Bs.

Two companies run tractor-buses (return fare adult/child 60/40kr) daily from about Easter until October. For timetables and package deals on tours and accommodation, see www.mandoebussen.dk and www.mandoekro.dk/mandoe-traktorbusser.