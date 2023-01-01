The handsome thatched Kommandørgården, 1.5km north of the causeway, is the preserved home of one of Rømø’s 18th-century whaling captains. It stands as testimony to the prosperity that such men brought to the island through their whaling expeditions. It has Dutch tiles lining many walls and woodwork painted in rococo style (there is minimal labelling in English, however). In the barn is the skeleton of a 13m-long sperm whale that was stranded on Rømø in 1996.