Ribe VikingeCenter

Embrace your inner Viking (ignore any pillaging tendencies, OK?) at this fun, hands-on, open-air museum. It re-creates a slice of life in Viking-era Ribe using various reconstructions, including a 34m longhouse. The staff, dressed in period clothing, bake bread over open fires, demonstrate archery and Viking-era crafts such as pottery and leatherwork, and offer falconry shows and ‘warrior training’ (for kids, using a sword and shield). You’ll undoubtedly learn more about Viking life than you could from a textbook.

The centre is 3km south of town; bus 417 runs out here, but cycling is a better option.