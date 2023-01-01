At the western end of Slotsgade is Møgeltønder Kirke, its lavish interior a feast for the senses. The Romanesque nave dates back to 1180 and the baptismal font is from 1200. The church has had many additions, however, as the Gothic choir vaults were built during the 13th century, the tower dates from about 1500 and the chapel on the northern side was added in 1763. The interior is rich in frescoes, gallery paintings and ceiling drawings.

You’ll also find the oldest functioning church organ in Denmark, dating from 1679. The elaborately detailed gilt altar dates from the 16th century. Note the ‘countess’ bower’, a balcony with private seating for the Schack family, who owned the church from 1661 until 1970.