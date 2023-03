On the village's eastern edge is Schackenborg, a small castle from the late 17th century that was home to Queen Margrethe’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, from 1995 to 2014 (when he moved to Copenhagen with his family).

There are public events (concerts etc) held at the palace and its lovely grounds; there are also popular guided tours once or twice weekly in summer (in Danish and German; enquire about English tours). Timetables and ticket-purchasing options are outlined on the website.